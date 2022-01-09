Automation Test Analyst

Experience and requirements
Must have 4 years Automation testing experience
- Completed degree or any other related
- JAVA and C# experience essential
- Microsoft SQL server
- IntelliJ for automation with Java and Groovy
- Visual Studio with C# for test automation
- Limited manual testing
- Experience in data, API and UI tests.
