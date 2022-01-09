Automation Test Analyst

Experience and requirements

Must have 4 years Automation testing experience

Completed degree or any other related

JAVA and C# experience essential

Microsoft SQL server

IntelliJ for automation with Java and Groovy

Visual Studio with C# for test automation

Limited manual testing

Experience in data, API and UI tests.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

