To review, evaluate and analyse user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objectives

Assess, analyse and optimise end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements

Analyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation

Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Relevant completed degree required

3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years experience as a Business Analyst

Basic understanding of developing business cases

Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation

In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems

Expert knowledge of Excel and Access Experience with development and interpretation of reports

Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)

In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding

