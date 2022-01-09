- To review, evaluate and analyse user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objectives
- Assess, analyse and optimise end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements
- Analyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation
- Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
- Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
Experience and requirements
- Relevant completed degree required
- 3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years experience as a Business Analyst
- Basic understanding of developing business cases
- Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
- In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
- Expert knowledge of Excel and Access Experience with development and interpretation of reports
- Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)
- In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding
