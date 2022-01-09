Business Analyst at Red Ember Recruitment

Permanent position for a Business Analyst based in the Northern Suburbs, Cape Town.
Requirements:
- 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study
- Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent
- 3 Years + experience in an intermediate role within a formal business analysis environment
- Experience within the Financial Services industry would be advantageous
About The Employer:
Red Ember is actively recruiting for a Business Analyst.
Recruiter: Johandri