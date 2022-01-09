Business Analyst C

A leading organisation is looking for a Business Analyst C to join their team. The main purpose of the role is to review, evaluate and analyse user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objectives.

Responsibilites:

Assess, analyse and optimise end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements.

Analyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation.

Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate.

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes.

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment.

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related Experience.

3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years experience as a Business Analyst I Knowledge Required.

Basic understanding of developing business cases Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems.

Expert knowledge of Excel and Access Experience with development and interpretation of reports Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap) In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding.

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to [URL Removed] you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.POPIA Disclaimer: Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

