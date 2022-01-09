Data Architect

A leading organisation is looking for a Data Architect to join their team. This role will be responsible for establishing a Data Management tactical strategy within a Data environment that supports this business area’s need for quality data that supports the channels innovative solutions.

Responsibilities:

Identify process improvements for Cost Saving, Revenue Generation or Efficiency improvements for the business.

Expectation management at senior levels / stakeholder management.

Develop objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to Business requirements.

Partnering with Business to research information delivery methods / interfaces.

Establish and manage a data Task Force with regular feedback / communication to Exco on progress and future pipeline of work.

Develop and implement data Architecture and management Strategy for FNB Digital Banking.

Apply IT Risk and Governance Standards for the data environment (SDLC, Change management, Incident management, Release management, etc).

Prioritisation of new requirements for data environment.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Relevant IT / Computer Science certification / qualification.

Strong technical background in development of data systems.

Strong business, analytical and problem solving skills.

Strong Operational experience in a technical environment.

Extensive experience in Data Architecture and knowledge of the bank’s existing data landscape.

A minimum of 8 years experience as a senior IT professional in a large and complex corporate environment, preferably banking.

A sound functional knowledge and experience in data systems development and operations.

