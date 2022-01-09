DevOps Engineer

Role Purpose: Be part of the Technical Operations Team and support world-class software products in a fast-paced cutting-edge environment. Responsible forapplying high standards of quality and adhering to strict software craftsmanship values.

The DevOps Engineer works closely with tech engineering teams at all stages of the product lifecycle with focus on the non-functional aspects of the product. An area such as monitoring technologies, continuous integration, delivery (CI/CD), capacity planning, patching, security, resilience, and high availability among other areas. You would also motivate and implement tools and provide systems knowledge across the technical, engineering and business environments.

Key Accountabilities:

Apply cloud (AWS, Azure) computing skills to deploy upgrades and fixes.

Design, develop, and implement software integrations based on user feedback.

Troubleshoot production issues.

Implement automation tools and frameworks (CI/CD pipelines).

Analyse code and communicate detailed reviews to development teams to ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of projects.

Collaborate with team members to improve the companys engineering tools, systems and procedures, and data security.

Optimize the companys computing architecture.

Conduct systems tests for security, performance, and availability.

Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation.

Qualification and Experience:

4+ years experience as a DevOps Engineer or equivalent software-engineering role.

Expert in code deployment tools (Terraform, Ansible, and Chef).

Maintain MVC, .Net web applications and services.

You have experience in network, server, and application-status monitoring.

Jenkins and Selenium.

Knowledge of Ruby or Python and known DevOps tools like Git, GitLab and Octopus/Jenkins.

Working knowledge of databases and SQL (Structured Query Language).

Work independently and as part of a team.

A strong background in continuous integration in a distributed architecture.

Be able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines and will need to be pragmatic but intelligent design decisions.

Experienced in the full software project life cycle.

Experience and interest in software development from a non-functional perspective.

Experience of production systems on large-scale DR, HA, etc.

Core skills:

AWS & Azure architecture, administration, and implementation.

OS systems: Windows Server 2008/19, Linux (Ubuntu).

IIS, MSMQ, RabbitMQ.

Scripting Languages: Ruby (Rake), Python, PowerShell, Chef, SSH.

CI/CD associated skill sets: git, GitLab/GitHub, Jenkins, Octopus.

SQL technologies (MSSQL Server 2012/7,PostgresSQL)

Monitoring and Observability across Infrastructure stacks.

WAF, HA and Firewalls/Networks (Cloudflare, Redis, FortiGate, etc.).

Service-Oriented Architecture ( SOA ).

). Agile Methodologies.

Collaboration Toolsets: Jira, Confluence, drawIO;

Experience in implementing operational automation.

Working experience in Cloud environments (e.g., Amazon Web Services or Azure).

Technologies such as: Nomad, Consul, LinkerD, signalR, APM, Redis

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and pension

Learn more/Apply for this position