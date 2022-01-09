Frontend Developer

Responsibilities:
- Implement new frontend functionality
- Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes
- Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design
Skills and Competencies:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Intermediate JavaScript
- Basic Typescript
- Intermediate level SQL & REST API proficiency
- Up to date web development best practices
- Ability to work with a team of developers
Requirements:
- Computer Science/Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial
- At least 3 years web development
- At least 1.5 years using React, Angular or Vue
- Web design experience is beneficial
