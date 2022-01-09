Intermediate Backend Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Were looking to bring onboard world-class Intermediate Backend Software Engineers that will assist in building new platform features and investment products as we enter international markets. The ideal candidate would have a passion for investing, back-end software development and building scalable and smart solutions to intrigue our customers and make their lives easier.

What you will be responsible for:

Help create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture

Assist to hire junior developers

Encourage creativity and intelligent risk-taking

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Analyze system requirements

Test and debug various .NET applications

Review and refactor code

Deploy fully functional applications

Upgrade existing programs

Support junior developers work

Requirements:

3+ years experience as a back-end Software Developer,

1+ years experience as a front-end Software Developer,

Prior experience in a technical position

College or University degree in Computer Science, a related discipline or proven experience in software development

Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.

Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2+) frameworks.

Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries

Proficiency in building web-based applications.

Familiarity with agile environments

Proficient Troubleshooting abilities

Good communication skills

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines

Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds

Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.

Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

Experience building and integrating with RESTful APIs

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation

Tech Stack:

React

.Net Core 2.2

Backend Microservices (Kubernetes, Docker)

Azure DevOps

CI/CD

Pipeline Management

Azure Cloud Services

Bugsnag

Graylog

Postman

Seniority: Intermediate

