Intermediate Backend Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Were looking to bring onboard world-class Intermediate Backend Software Engineers that will assist in building new platform features and investment products as we enter international markets. The ideal candidate would have a passion for investing, back-end software development and building scalable and smart solutions to intrigue our customers and make their lives easier.
What you will be responsible for:
- Help create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture
- Assist to hire junior developers
- Encourage creativity and intelligent risk-taking
- Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.
- Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code.
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.
- Analyze system requirements
- Test and debug various .NET applications
- Review and refactor code
- Deploy fully functional applications
- Upgrade existing programs
- Support junior developers work
Requirements:
- 3+ years experience as a back-end Software Developer,
- 1+ years experience as a front-end Software Developer,
- Prior experience in a technical position
- College or University degree in Computer Science, a related discipline or proven experience in software development
- Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.
- Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2+) frameworks.
- Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
- Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries
- Proficiency in building web-based applications.
- Familiarity with agile environments
- Proficient Troubleshooting abilities
- Good communication skills
- Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.
- Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines
- Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds
- Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.
- Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.
- Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.
- Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes
- Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
- Experience building and integrating with RESTful APIs
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation
Tech Stack:
- React
- .Net Core 2.2
- Backend Microservices (Kubernetes, Docker)
- Azure DevOps
- CI/CD
- Pipeline Management
- Azure Cloud Services
- Bugsnag
- Graylog
- Postman
Seniority: Intermediate