Intermediate Backend Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Jan 9, 2022

Were looking to bring onboard world-class Intermediate Backend Software Engineers that will assist in building new platform features and investment products as we enter international markets. The ideal candidate would have a passion for investing, back-end software development and building scalable and smart solutions to intrigue our customers and make their lives easier.

What you will be responsible for:

  • Help create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture
  • Assist to hire junior developers
  • Encourage creativity and intelligent risk-taking
  • Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.
  • Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code.
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.
  • Analyze system requirements
  • Test and debug various .NET applications
  • Review and refactor code
  • Deploy fully functional applications
  • Upgrade existing programs
  • Support junior developers work

Requirements:

  • 3+ years experience as a back-end Software Developer,
  • 1+ years experience as a front-end Software Developer,
  • Prior experience in a technical position
  • College or University degree in Computer Science, a related discipline or proven experience in software development
  • Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.
  • Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2+) frameworks.
  • Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries
  • Proficiency in building web-based applications.
  • Familiarity with agile environments
  • Proficient Troubleshooting abilities
  • Good communication skills
  • Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.
  • Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines
  • Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds
  • Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.
  • Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.
  • Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.
  • Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.
  • Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes
  • Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
  • Experience building and integrating with RESTful APIs
  • Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
  • Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation

Tech Stack:

  • React
  • .Net Core 2.2
  • Backend Microservices (Kubernetes, Docker)
  • Azure DevOps
  • CI/CD
  • Pipeline Management
  • Azure Cloud Services
  • Bugsnag
  • Graylog
  • Postman

Seniority: Intermediate

