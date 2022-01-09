Intermediate DevOps Engineer

Jan 9, 2022

  • Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
  • Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
  • Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
  • Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.
  • Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
  • Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
  • Perform system build and release when assistance is required this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
  • Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
  • Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment
  • Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc
  • Some afterhours work will be required from time to time.

Essential Minimum Requirements

  • Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
  • 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
  • 2+ years of experience in DevOps Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
  • 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
  • 2+ years of experience in bash scripting
  • 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
  • Solid understanding of networking

At least one of the following

  • 3+ years of experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting

Or

  • 3+ years of experience in the role of a DB2 DBA

Or

  • Experience in the role of DevSecOps
  • 1+ year of experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
  • 1+ years of experience in firewalling/security
  • 1+ years of experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities
  • 1+ years of experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
  • 2+ years of experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory

Advantageous skills and experience

  • Experience in working with Jenkins
  • Experience in working with Git
  • Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
  • Experience in working with Docker
  • Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
  • Experience in working with XL-deploy
  • Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Personal Profile

  • Self-starter and self-motivated
  • Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
  • Flexible and good teamwork
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Results-oriented

Learn more/Apply for this position