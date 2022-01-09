Mobile Developer (Java & Android) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global leader in cutting-edge Cloud Tech seeks the creative coding talent of a solutions-driven Mobile Developer with 3+ years Java & Android. Any Xamarin (iOS), RESTful API, C#, AWS, GPS/GSM, Machine Learning, PostgreSQL, Docker, Fargate, JavaScript, Node and experience with Legislation and/or Compliance, will prove hugely [URL Removed] have 3+ years: Java, Android.

Advantageous

Xamarin (iOS, Android).

RESTful API.

C#.

AWS Cloud Tech experience.

GPS/GSM experience.

Machine Learning experience/ interest.

PostgreSQL, Containerisation (e.g., Docker, Fargate).

JavaScript.

Node.

Experience with Legislation and/or Compliance.

