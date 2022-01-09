Network Support Engineer

Job Details: Duties & Responsibilities

Solution Design

Planning infrastructure design and implementations

Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions

Recommend improvements to existing solutions

Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design Equipment Implement Infrastructure under change control processes

Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment

Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.

Documentation of configurations Support

Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites

Monitor all networks / identify problem areas

Manage and respond to support tickets timeously Troubleshooting and resolution of issues

Monitoring performance of networks

Working with IT support personnel

Providing network administration and support People Skills Working with Service Providers o Ensuring that maintenance contracts are in place

Liaison with clients in a professional manner

Excellent Communication skills with clients Security

Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration

Anti-virus installations / monitoring

Threat detection and analysis

Understanding of certificates Overview

Evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.

Produce relevant reports for internal management

Provide costing into budgets for projects and CAPEX Documentation to reflect all processes and procedures

Define network policies and procedures

The successful incumbent must demonstrate excellent skills in the Network Administration arena including both LAN and WAN. They should be a professional individual, with excellent communication skills, client focused, who strives for excellence in all that they do. While being process orientated, they will be a team player who believes in supporting clients and colleagues alike in achieving the necessary improvements. They should work well both in and out of supervision and be comfortable with a fast paced environment of network and client support issues.

