Project Manager

A leading organisation is looking for a Project Manager to join their team. The main purpose of the role is to drive business change that delivers value through the structured implementation and delivery of projects against time, resource, money and scope constraints.

Responsibilities:

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialization.

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations.

Manage the quality of delivery in line with predefined quality standards, procedures, SLA’s and project plans to ensure customer goal achievement.

Contribute to the development of project budgets, control and report on budgeted resources to meet the project objectives.

Compile and maintain relevant project documentation in accordance with agreed project procedures and methodologies to effectively support project delivery as well as comply with audit requirements.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Minimum Qualification – Completed relevant undergrad degree/diploma Preferred Qualification – Project management accreditation or certification.

Experience – 2 to 3 years relevant experience in a project environment

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to [URL Removed] you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.POPIA Disclaimer: Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Learn more/Apply for this position