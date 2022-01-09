Scrum Master at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Guiding / coaching the team / organisation to follow Agile / Scrum practices and to become self-organised.
- Helping the team assess their ‘Scrum Maturity’.
- Improving transparency within the team and removing impediments.
- Being responsible for supporting and coaching the Product Owner on Agile / Scrum practices.
- Communicating development efficiency and quality metrics to key stakeholders.
- Driving continuous process optimization.
- Creating the project plan based on the feature list and milestones.
- Maintaining and communicating appropriate Agile metrics.
- Managing progress against the plan.
- Communicating progress against the plan to key stakeholders.
- Highlighting any risks and putting together mitigating actions.
- Providing mentorship and coaching to others in the team.
- Assisting team members to grow skill and knowledge levels.
- Sharing knowledge with team members.
- Ensuring that the development team has the tools and environment to be productive.
- Driving recruitment of development teams and ensuring that people leadership and training are in place.
- Participating in general management and decision making.
- Assisting with budgets.
Qualifications:
- IT related degree or diploma (Programming preferred)
- Certified Scrum Master
Skills / Experience:
- 2 – 3 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. Scrum Master or project manager.
- Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (Microsoft TFS preferred).
- Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.
- Good skills and knowledge of facilitation, continuous improvement, empowerment, transparency and servant leadership.
- Demonstrable experience in energising and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology.
- Experienced in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes.
- Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques – User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc.
- Extreme attention to detail.
- Highly quantitative w.r.t. Scrum metrics.
- Strong process adherence discipline.
- Confidence to work constructively with a group of young, dynamic engineers, i.e. quickly earn trust and respect through demonstrated abilities.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- Scrum