Senior Java Developer

Jan 9, 2022

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of 7 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer
  • Experience developing software with either Java or C#
  • Experience working with a relational database
  • Frontend development experience

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS.
  • Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)
  • Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks
  • Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous

