Senior Java Developer

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 7 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer
- Experience developing software with either Java or C#
- Experience working with a relational database
- Frontend development experience
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS.
- Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)
- Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks
- Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous