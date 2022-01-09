Snr Business Analyst (eCommerce)

You will be part of delivering business and technology solutions across the company to some of the most recognized South Africa Retail brands and youll do it by working on the best of breed of technologies. Were proud to be publicly recognized as a largest private sector employer in South Africa and leading employer in Africa.

Our client focus on attracting, developing, and retaining a loyal and committed workforce, dedicated to the Groups culture and organizational objectives.

This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user, and organization benefit.

The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.

Qualifications:

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Job objectives:Information Seeking Analysis

Perform high-level analysis activities in the CE cycle (assisting to unpack Features, identify high-level impacts and dependencies etc.) at a Senior / Specialist proficiency level.

Understand, analyses, and identify areas for improvement in the current business environment and across other shared process/system business environments.

Operate confidently within and make contributions where appropriate to business strategy, current trends, and developments in the retail industry.

Operate confidently within the multiple domains, integrated systems and operational processes and make relevant connections across domains.

Consider the enterprise-wide solutions and impacts. Handle new domains with the same confidence as familiar domains.

Operate confidently within multiple current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

Analyze, understand, and take a new perspective on customers (Internal and external) and multiple domain impacts using user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

Collaborate with user stakeholders in the identification and documentation of user requirements.

Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved.

Propose and document process improvements where appropriate and provide alternatives / options.

Assess risks, costs, and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.

Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.

Devises, initiates, and drives effective change initiatives in own area or department as well as across functional area.

Qualification 1. Do you have a bachelors degree; or FTI Diploma or equivalent qualification in Business Analysis? Work Experience 2. How many years of working experience do you have within the IT industry? 3. How many years do you have as a business analyst with experience in E-Commerce platforms? 4. How many years of experience do you have with all aspects of IT projects from creative, business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)? Knowledge Skills 5. Do you have commercial and business understanding of the broader eCommerce and retail services industry?

