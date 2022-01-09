Systems Architect

Key Purpose

Define the systems architecture, standards, and methodologies in accordance with industry best practices.

Ensure the good functioning of the System Architecting Process.

Serve as the high-level designer of the systems to be implemented.

Establish the basic structure of the system, defining the essential core design features and elements that provide the framework for all that follows.

Provide the architects view of the users’ vision for what the system needs to be and do, and the paths along which it must be able to evolve, and strive to maintain the integrity of that vision as it evolves during detailed design and implementation.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.

Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives.

Balance system properties with internal design properties.

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.

Maintain repository of systems architecture artefacts

Monitor high-level system performance

Data Security Management

Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.

Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.

Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.

Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).

Contribute to the organizations enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction

Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.

Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.

Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.

Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.

Education and Experience

B. Sc (Informatics or Mathematics) beneficial

At least 1 to 2 years experience in an architectural role with at least 6 – 7 years exposure to software development in Java and J2EE

Or

3 5 years experience in a technical lead / governance role.

SDLC. Project Management. Systems Architecture

Technologies [Java, JavaEE, SQL, UML, JMS, MOM, Web-Services, JSON, RESTful, SOAP, EJB, Camel]

TechnicalArchitecture,Process&DataMapping,EntityDiagrammappingAdvancedProblemsolving. Analytical and systemic thinking.

Intermediate SQL skills, preferably in Oracle and Postgres

