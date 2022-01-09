Systems Architect

Jan 9, 2022

  • Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.
  • Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives.
  • Balance system properties with internal design properties.
  • Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
  • Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.
  • Maintain repository of systems architecture artefacts
  • Monitor high-level system performance
  • Data Security Management
  • Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.
  • Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.
  • Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.
  • Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).
  • Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.
  • Demonstrates awareness of areas outside own specialism, as appropriate.
  • Lead architecture developments for small systems.
  • Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.
  • Co-ordinate design activity between the systems architecture, application development and service delivery functions to ensure consistency.
  • Contribute to the organizations enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction
  • Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.
  • Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.
  • Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.
  • Provide architecture guidance to assigned projects.
  • Provide the architectural view of the users’ vision for the system.
  • Take full responsibility for ensuring that systems architectures balance functional, service quality and systems management requirements as indicated by the business requirement.

Experience and requirements

  • Completed IT/BSc degree or any other related required
  • At least 1 to 2 years experience in an architectural role with at least 6 – 7 years exposure to software development in Java and J2EE
  • 3 5 years experience in a technical lead / governance role.
  • SDLC. Project Management. Systems Architecture
  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

  • EJB
  • HTML
  • JSF
  • JAXB
  • UML
  • XML/XSD
  • SQL

Technologies

  • Java, JavaEE, SQL, UML, JMS, MOM, Web-Services, JSON, RESTful, SOAP, EJB, Camel

