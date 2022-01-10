AML Analyst: EDD at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To execute daily operational activities within the Enhanced Due Diligence function thereby implementing and administrating legal and statutory requirements for the Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001 (“FICA”), Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004 (“POCDATARA”), Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 and all related legislation, within Capitec Bank.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 1-2 year’s investigative experience within a financial / banking environment
- Experience with collating and analysing information and making decisions based on the information.
Ideal:
- At least 1-2 years’ experience in Anti-Money Laundering
- FICA exposure within a financial/banking environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Risk and Compliance
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Legislation regarding money laundering control and combating of terrorist financing
- Client due diligence and or an AML environment.
- Basic regulatory knowledge
- Business and commercial awareness
- Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures
- Customer set up on Bancs system
- Investigation methodology and techniques
Ideal:
- Client due diligence and Enhanced due diligence on a customer
- Knowledge of Capitec Bank; products and services.
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Researching skills
- Reporting Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Analysing
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals