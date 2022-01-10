Backend C# Developer

Minimum Qualifications:
- Applicable, 3 year BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7.
Advantage Qualifications:
- Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.
Specific Technology Experience:
REQUIRED:
- Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including
- Generics
- LINQ and Lambda expressions
- Asynchronous programming
- Pattern matching
- Knowledge and experience with:
- .Net Core 5.0
- Entity Framework Core 5.0
- LINQ, Lambda expressions
- Web API / Swagger
- SignalR or gRPC
- Version Control
- Experience with the end to end systems development lifecycle
- Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines
- Experience with Azure Cloud Environment
- Understanding of OpenAPI initiative
ADVANTAGEOUS:
- Knowledge and experience with:
- Git Version control, branching and pull requests
- Microsoft Cognitive Services
- Google Cloud Services
- Amazon Web Services
- MSSQL / Azure SQL Server
- Experience with RPA Tools (UIPath, PowerAutomate etc)
- Experience with [URL Removed] or ONNX runtime
- Machine Learning and Mathematical skills
Desired Skills:
- C# 8.0
- .Net Core 5.0
- Asp.Net Core 5.0
- Entity Framework Core 5.0
- Azure