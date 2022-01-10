Key Responsibiites:
- Facilitating workshops with business users in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate future designs.
- Responsible for assessing, mapping, optimizing and digitizing business processes for Automtion.
- Identify and document business requirements specifications in line with business goals.
- Incident Management and Resolution with Branches, COEs’ and Rest of the company relating to Automation.
- Impact Analysis on severity of issues to determine and quantify the scale of problems for prioritization metrics
- Ensure restoration of service for high priority fixes / builds in co-ordination with development team.
- Co-ordination between Business to manage demand and validation of the business cases which are in the pipeline.
- Undertaking of business analysis work for projects/fixes in terms of clarity, completeness and accuracy to ensure that builds address business requirements.
- Design and documentation of technical specifications with Developers for Automations and gaining signoff through appropriate channels
- Understand Basic robot design, building and testing for implementation into QA.
- Cross Functional solution design incorporating LOB systems, SQL Databases, Workflow and Robotics. – Innovative Mindset / Thinking.
- Recommending, designing and implementing system changes in other systems to fast track implementation, enhance / streamline the Automation solution.
Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:
- 5-10 years process engineering and implementation experience
- Advanced Excel, Powerpoint, Word, Visio Etc
- Power BI, SQL (Design, Extraction and Queries and Dashboard build)
- Programming Knowledge or experience (Language agnostic)
- Problem solving ability and courage to pursue new ideas.
- Resilience in facing challenges , as well as being flexible to accommodate alternate solutions.
- Focused on delivery, and ability to deal with pressure and non-standard hours or working times.
- 3-5 years change management experience
- Experience in the insurance industry preferred
- 5 years workflow or digital process design experience
- Experience in project management and large software development projects.
Educational Requirements:
- B-degree or similar an advantage
- Business analysis qualification an advantage
- Project Management qualification an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- SQL
- Business Analyst
- BA
- Visio