Business Analyst

Jan 10, 2022

Key Responsibiites:

  • Facilitating workshops with business users in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate future designs.
  • Responsible for assessing, mapping, optimizing and digitizing business processes for Automtion.
  • Identify and document business requirements specifications in line with business goals.
  • Incident Management and Resolution with Branches, COEs’ and Rest of the company relating to Automation.
  • Impact Analysis on severity of issues to determine and quantify the scale of problems for prioritization metrics
  • Ensure restoration of service for high priority fixes / builds in co-ordination with development team.
  • Co-ordination between Business to manage demand and validation of the business cases which are in the pipeline.
  • Undertaking of business analysis work for projects/fixes in terms of clarity, completeness and accuracy to ensure that builds address business requirements.
  • Design and documentation of technical specifications with Developers for Automations and gaining signoff through appropriate channels
  • Understand Basic robot design, building and testing for implementation into QA.
  • Cross Functional solution design incorporating LOB systems, SQL Databases, Workflow and Robotics. – Innovative Mindset / Thinking.
  • Recommending, designing and implementing system changes in other systems to fast track implementation, enhance / streamline the Automation solution.

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:

  • 5-10 years process engineering and implementation experience
  • Advanced Excel, Powerpoint, Word, Visio Etc
  • Power BI, SQL (Design, Extraction and Queries and Dashboard build)
  • Programming Knowledge or experience (Language agnostic)
  • Problem solving ability and courage to pursue new ideas.
  • Resilience in facing challenges , as well as being flexible to accommodate alternate solutions.
  • Focused on delivery, and ability to deal with pressure and non-standard hours or working times.
  • 3-5 years change management experience
  • Experience in the insurance industry preferred
  • 5 years workflow or digital process design experience
  • Experience in project management and large software development projects.

Educational Requirements:

  • B-degree or similar an advantage
  • Business analysis qualification an advantage
  • Project Management qualification an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • Business Analyst
  • BA
  • Visio

