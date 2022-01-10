Business Analyst – Finance at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the JobThis role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and [URL Removed] Objectives

Information Seeking & Analysis

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

Organising, multitasking & time management

Knowledge and Application Company and Team Values

Qualifications

Relevant Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)

Experience

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).Business Process Management experience

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

Aris experience

Finance experience – essential, does not have to be SAP Finance

Knowledge and Skills

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Finance

Retail

