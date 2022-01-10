Business Analyst – Finance at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the JobThis role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and [URL Removed] Objectives
- Information Seeking & Analysis
- Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing
- Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships
- Organising, multitasking & time management
- Knowledge and Application Company and Team Values
Qualifications
- Relevant Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)
Experience
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).Business Process Management experience
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- Aris experience
- Finance experience – essential, does not have to be SAP Finance
Knowledge and Skills
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Finance
- Retail