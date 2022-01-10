Data Analyst at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Job Summary

Food Lover’s Market is recruiting a Data Analyst reporting to the Managing Executive FLM Retail. The successful candidate will compile implement and maintain various daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual operational reports. The person will also build new reports as required from the operational team using Financial, Datawarehouse & other sources of [URL Removed] to the above, the person will also maintain and develop current and new operational reporting platforms.

Minimum Qualifications & Skills:

Ability to communicate effectively in English both in writing and verbal

Resilient and flexible, able to adapt to a changing environment

Advanced computer literacy, well-developed planning and organisational skills, great attention to detail and accuracy

Professional discretion and confidentiality

Highly numerate with ability to work with quantitative data and work accurately and efficiently

Be able to perform repetitive reporting work with passion and increasing efficiency

The ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Attention to detail and passionate focus on data and results accuracy.

Key Responsibilities:

Compile, analysis, and review of operational reports (daily, weekly, monthly & annual)

Prepare and compare data for industry analysis, trends, comparisons (competitor benchmarking)

Design and maintain effective control measures to ensure accuracy of operational reports

Identify and implement potential improvements to operational reports

Play a role in reviewing & assessing the current systems used in Operational reporting

Understand the business needs and interpret the impact and requirements from Operational reportingIt is the policy of the Food Lover’s Market Group to recruit suitable colleague in a systematic and consistent manner.

Share specialist knowledge and up-skill the business through training

Manage process in obtaining information from the business and resolve issues

Perform predictive analysis to highlight key trends and risks and provide insights from the translation of data

Design & build business models as required by the business to support decision making

Maintain and develop new and existing operational reporting platforms

Required to present operational data to various stakeholders within the operational team

Organise and setup meetings for the FLM operational team

Prepare business communication on behalf of the Managing Executive FLM Retail

Perform various other general queries

Implementation of small project plans

Manage certain projects and give administrational support where needed

Requirements:

2 – 3 years’ work experience

Strong experience MS office; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint

Degree in a business or finance-related subject

Personal Specification:

Ability to work with all levels of the organisation, including a variety of stake holders

Attention to detail, organising, and punctuation

Display initiative and a strong willingness to learn

Deal with obstacles or changes effectively

Resilient

Excellent communication and influencing skills

The ability to take lead on smaller projects

Task and deadline driven

