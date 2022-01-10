Data Analyst at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Job Summary
Food Lover’s Market is recruiting a Data Analyst reporting to the Managing Executive FLM Retail. The successful candidate will compile implement and maintain various daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual operational reports. The person will also build new reports as required from the operational team using Financial, Datawarehouse & other sources of [URL Removed] to the above, the person will also maintain and develop current and new operational reporting platforms.
Minimum Qualifications & Skills:
- Ability to communicate effectively in English both in writing and verbal
- Resilient and flexible, able to adapt to a changing environment
- Advanced computer literacy, well-developed planning and organisational skills, great attention to detail and accuracy
- Professional discretion and confidentiality
- Highly numerate with ability to work with quantitative data and work accurately and efficiently
- Be able to perform repetitive reporting work with passion and increasing efficiency
- The ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Attention to detail and passionate focus on data and results accuracy.
Key Responsibilities:
- Compile, analysis, and review of operational reports (daily, weekly, monthly & annual)
- Prepare and compare data for industry analysis, trends, comparisons (competitor benchmarking)
- Design and maintain effective control measures to ensure accuracy of operational reports
- Identify and implement potential improvements to operational reports
- Play a role in reviewing & assessing the current systems used in Operational reporting
- Understand the business needs and interpret the impact and requirements from Operational reportingIt is the policy of the Food Lover’s Market Group to recruit suitable colleague in a systematic and consistent manner.
- Share specialist knowledge and up-skill the business through training
- Manage process in obtaining information from the business and resolve issues
- Perform predictive analysis to highlight key trends and risks and provide insights from the translation of data
- Design & build business models as required by the business to support decision making
- Maintain and develop new and existing operational reporting platforms
- Required to present operational data to various stakeholders within the operational team
- Organise and setup meetings for the FLM operational team
- Prepare business communication on behalf of the Managing Executive FLM Retail
- Perform various other general queries
- Implementation of small project plans
- Manage certain projects and give administrational support where needed
Requirements:
- 2 – 3 years’ work experience
- Strong experience MS office; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint
- Degree in a business or finance-related subject
Personal Specification:
- Ability to work with all levels of the organisation, including a variety of stake holders
- Attention to detail, organising, and punctuation
- Display initiative and a strong willingness to learn
- Deal with obstacles or changes effectively
- Resilient
- Excellent communication and influencing skills
- The ability to take lead on smaller projects
- Task and deadline driven
Send CV’s to Zane de Jager: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
- Organisation
- Punctuation
- Resilient
- Communication
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Insurance