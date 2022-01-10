Intermediate Backend Developer (Azure C#) – Bryanston/ Semi Remote – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Requirements:

Intermediate Backend Developer (C#, Azure)

.Net Core

C#

Web API

Azure Cloud

Agile

Scrum

Azure

SQL Server

TFS

Git

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53980 which is a permanent semi-remote position based in Bryanston offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

