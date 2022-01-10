Intermediate Backend Developer (Azure C#) – Bryanston/ Semi Remote – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a highly talented and motivated Developer looking to start the new year in your dream job?
Join this leading software development Company delivering cloud-based solutions and offering Software as a service (SaaS)
You will be working in a small team that is fast paced which will give you the opportunity to wear many hats.
Requirements:
- Intermediate Backend Developer (C#, Azure)
- .Net Core
- C#
- Web API
- Azure Cloud
- Agile
- Scrum
- Azure
- SQL Server
- TFS
- Git
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV53980 which is a permanent semi-remote position based in Bryanston offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
