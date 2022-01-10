If you are a Java Developer with atleast 3 years working experience, I have the perfect role for YOU!
Our client, one of the largest growing automotive industries is looking for a Java Developer to join their like-minded dynamic team of developers.
Technical Skills required to carry out this role:
- Spring Boot (mandatory)
- AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification
- Spring Framework
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Docker
- Hibernate
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ
- AWS ECS
- AWS EKS
- AWS Secrets Manager
- Unit and integration testing using JUnit
- AWS CloudWatch
- AWS ECR
- Pipelining
- JIRA or Confluence
Tasks required to perform:
- Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich
-
Meet with end users and gather requirements.
-
Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Facilitate stand-up’s
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Penetration testing and compliance
- Operations and maintenance tasks during and after office hours
Don’t hesitate to put those applications through!
