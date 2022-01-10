Java Developer

Jan 10, 2022

If you are a Java Developer with atleast 3 years working experience, I have the perfect role for YOU!

Our client, one of the largest growing automotive industries is looking for a Java Developer to join their like-minded dynamic team of developers.

Technical Skills required to carry out this role:

  • Spring Boot (mandatory)
  • AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification
  • Spring Framework
  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Docker
  • Hibernate
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • IntelliJ
  • AWS ECS
  • AWS EKS
  • AWS Secrets Manager
  • Unit and integration testing using JUnit
  • AWS CloudWatch
  • AWS ECR
  • Pipelining
  • JIRA or Confluence

Tasks required to perform:

  • Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Facilitate stand-up’s
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Penetration testing and compliance
  • Operations and maintenance tasks during and after office hours

Don’t hesitate to put those applications through!

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • aws
  • docker
  • spring boot
  • aws ecs
  • aws eks
  • cloudwatch
  • aws ecr
  • jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position