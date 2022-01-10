Java Developer

If you are a Java Developer with atleast 3 years working experience, I have the perfect role for YOU!

Our client, one of the largest growing automotive industries is looking for a Java Developer to join their like-minded dynamic team of developers.

Technical Skills required to carry out this role:

Spring Boot (mandatory)

AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification

Spring Framework

JAVA EE / JAVA

Docker

Hibernate

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

AWS ECS

AWS EKS

AWS Secrets Manager

Unit and integration testing using JUnit

AWS CloudWatch

AWS ECR

Pipelining

JIRA or Confluence

Tasks required to perform:

Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Facilitate stand-up’s

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration testing and compliance

Operations and maintenance tasks during and after office hours

Don’t hesitate to put those applications through!

Desired Skills:

java

aws

docker

spring boot

aws ecs

aws eks

cloudwatch

aws ecr

jira

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

