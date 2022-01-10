Java Software Developer

Jan 10, 2022

An international owned multinational corparate manufacturer of luxury cars and motorcycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a Java Software Developer.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms as a Cloud Architect or Cloud Engineer
  • A relevant IT Degree

Technical and Functional Skills include:

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes
  • At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as:

Java
JavaScript
HTML 5
CSS
Git
Maven

  • Experience with GitOps workflow
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)
  • Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
  • Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g., understanding the Event Driven Approach
  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
  • Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).
  • Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.

Added advantage:

  • Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular or React

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

  • Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EEExperience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Apply now and lets get those applications across 🙂

