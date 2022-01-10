Java Software Developer

An international owned multinational corparate manufacturer of luxury cars and motorcycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a Java Software Developer.

The ideal candidate should have:

+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms as a Cloud Architect or Cloud Engineer

A relevant IT Degree

Technical and Functional Skills include:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as:

Java

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Git

Maven

Experience with GitOps workflow

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)

Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)

Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g., understanding the Event Driven Approach

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).

Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.

Added advantage:

Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular or React

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EEExperience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Apply now and lets get those applications across 🙂

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

