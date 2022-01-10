Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a MQS Developer (IVS-R).
The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT / Business degree and meet the following criteria:
- At least 8-10 years’ experience in:
- IBM WebSphere Application Server
- IBM WebSphere Message Queue
- IBM WebSphere Message Broker/IIB
- Linux / Unix
- Java
- Agile working experience advantageous
Role tasks:
- Part of a German feature team working as an IBM MQS / IIB Broker expert to support Decentral Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.
- Part of a feature team responsible for development and maintenance
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Steer and implementation of IIB 10 to ACE migration
- Applying fix pack and version upgrades
- Participate in all relevant agile ceremonies
- Develop and configure systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Tune and optimize performance of the system
- Automatization of processes
- Testing in coordination with interface partners
- Supporting and consulting interface partners with new requirements
- Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Working in an Agile environment
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
- Experience with the following technologies:
- IBM WebSphere Message Queue v9
-
IBM Message Broker/IIB / ACE 12
-
IBM WebSphere Application Server
- Linux / Unix
- Java 8
- Git, Bitbucket
Advantageous:
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Weblogic 12
- JEXL Framework
- Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.
- AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)
- Apache
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Jira, Confluence
- DevOps
