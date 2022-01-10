MQS Developer (IVS-R)

Jan 10, 2022

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a MQS Developer (IVS-R).

The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT / Business degree and meet the following criteria:

  • At least 8-10 years’ experience in:
  • IBM WebSphere Application Server
  • IBM WebSphere Message Queue
  • IBM WebSphere Message Broker/IIB
  • Linux / Unix
  • Java
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Role tasks:

  • Part of a German feature team working as an IBM MQS / IIB Broker expert to support Decentral Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.
  • Part of a feature team responsible for development and maintenance
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Steer and implementation of IIB 10 to ACE migration
  • Applying fix pack and version upgrades
  • Participate in all relevant agile ceremonies
  • Develop and configure systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Tune and optimize performance of the system
  • Automatization of processes
  • Testing in coordination with interface partners
  • Supporting and consulting interface partners with new requirements
  • Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Working in an Agile environment
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Experience with the following technologies:
  • IBM WebSphere Message Queue v9

  • IBM Message Broker/IIB / ACE 12

  • IBM WebSphere Application Server

  • Linux / Unix
  • Java 8
  • Git, Bitbucket

Advantageous:

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • Weblogic 12
  • JEXL Framework
  • Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.
  • AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)
  • Apache
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

