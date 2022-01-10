MQS Developer (IVS-R)

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for a MQS Developer (IVS-R).

The ideal candidate would need to have a relative IT / Business degree and meet the following criteria:

At least 8-10 years’ experience in:

IBM WebSphere Application Server

IBM WebSphere Message Queue

IBM WebSphere Message Broker/IIB

Linux / Unix

Java

Agile working experience advantageous

Role tasks:

Part of a German feature team working as an IBM MQS / IIB Broker expert to support Decentral Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.

Part of a feature team responsible for development and maintenance

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Steer and implementation of IIB 10 to ACE migration

Applying fix pack and version upgrades

Participate in all relevant agile ceremonies

Develop and configure systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Tune and optimize performance of the system

Automatization of processes

Testing in coordination with interface partners

Supporting and consulting interface partners with new requirements

Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Working in an Agile environment

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with the following technologies:

IBM WebSphere Message Queue v9

IBM Message Broker/IIB / ACE 12

IBM WebSphere Application Server

Linux / Unix

Java 8

Git, Bitbucket

Advantageous:

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful and SOAP services

Weblogic 12

JEXL Framework

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.

AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)

Apache

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Jira, Confluence

DevOps

Desired Skills:

WebSphere

REST

SQL

IBM

Linux

Unix

GIT

Java

JAVA 8

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position