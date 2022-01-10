.NET Developer

Microsoft .Net / SQL Developer
Must be fully Afrikaans and English competent. Working with clients in both languages.
The company is a Microsoft Partner, you get to work on all the latest Microsoft software
Mobile App Development Experience a bonus
Microsoft Azure Experience a bonus
Opportunity to take ownership of systems/modules and run with it. Always open for suggestions as long as code stay standardised throughout the systems.
We will need:
– A commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices.
– A hunger to continually improve by constantly evolving and adapting your skills.
– The ability to collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft .Net
- MS SQL
About The Employer:
Small Company.
Work mostly during business hours, very little support after hours.
Have our own in-house systems that are used by our clients that need constant development and support.
Company 16 years old, oldest clients 13+ years with the company, very stable environment.