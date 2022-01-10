.NET Developer

Microsoft .Net / SQL Developer

Must be fully Afrikaans and English competent. Working with clients in both languages.

The company is a Microsoft Partner, you get to work on all the latest Microsoft software

Mobile App Development Experience a bonus

Microsoft Azure Experience a bonus

Opportunity to take ownership of systems/modules and run with it. Always open for suggestions as long as code stay standardised throughout the systems.

We will need:

– A commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices.

– A hunger to continually improve by constantly evolving and adapting your skills.

– The ability to collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft .Net

MS SQL

About The Employer:

Small Company.

Work mostly during business hours, very little support after hours.

Have our own in-house systems that are used by our clients that need constant development and support.

Company 16 years old, oldest clients 13+ years with the company, very stable environment.

