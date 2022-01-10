Senior BI Developer (Power BI) at Top Vitae

The Information Systems Manager will ensure that systems are operational, well implemented and providing actionable information through business intelligence initiatives.
Responsibilities:
- Meet deadlines and project / implementation milestones
- Provide technical solutions that resolve business pain points
- Provide Business Intelligence insight through well-crafted visualizations
- Oversee and maintain up time for business-critical systems
- Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms
- Manage internal and external teams effectively
- Oversee and action helpdesk tickets timeously
Requirements:
- Proven technical skill in the application and BI development space
- Sound knowledge of database design and implementation (Applications & BI Datawarehouse)
- Ability to interpret user requirements and implement to user satisfaction
- Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills
- Customer service orientation
- Building relationships
- Excellent planning and organisational skills
- Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
- Strong leadership and managerial competencies
Qualifications:
- A minimum qualification of NQF 6 level within Information Systems, or CTI equivalent.
- 5 years working experience with Information Systems is essential.
- Previous experience in leading technical teams will be advantageous.
About The Employer:
A large FMCG concern is looking for an Information Systems Manager with a strong BI development and Database Design background to join their dynamic team.