Senior C# Web Developer

Join one of the best groups in the financial services industry and be part of a fun and dynamic group of developers known for being very innovative in the Microsoft space.
You are required to have a minimum of 7 years working experience coding in C# and love all things software. You would need to have great knowledge of the .Net platform, and have great automated testing experience
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 7+ years’ experience in C#
- C#
- .Net Core
- Net
- C#
- React
- Web API
- Microservices
- Entity Framework
- Angular 9
- JavaScript
Desired Skills:
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree