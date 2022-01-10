Senior Full Stack C# Developer – JHB North / Full Remote – R1m P/A at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Here’s a product ship with an award-winning software platform; working on offshore work and currently seeking a proficient Full Stack Software Developer with key skills in Angular 7+. This is a full remote set up with key focus on customer engagement.

Your role will involve more than just run of the mill coding: you will shape the tech stack used; advise on architecture decisions; create code that can handle loads of data. You will also get involved in a close-knit team culture who enjoy collaboration & forward thinking.

This is what you need to land an interview:

6 years as an avid Coder

C#, .Net Core

js

JavaScript, Angular 7+ or [URL Removed]

SQL

Microservices & RESTful APIs

Reference Number for this position is DB53429 which is a permanent and full remote position offering a cost to company of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Node. js

SQL

JavaScript

C#

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

