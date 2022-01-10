Senior Specialist – BA/ Functional Analyst

Key Activities
- Communication
- Elicitation
- Documenting requirements. The BA must be thoughtful about how they choose to document requirements so they can easily share between teams
- Analysing information
- Facilitating solutions
- Implementing solutions
- Testing
BA Skillsrequired
- Analysis
- Eliciting requirements
- Business case definition
- Requirements writing
- Organisation
- Project Management
- Communication
- Requirements review
- Flow and process diagramming
- Wireframing
- Business data analytics
- Problem solving
The BA should also have at least a basic understanding of these Salesforce technical skills:
- AppExchange
- Automation
- Collaboration
- Data management
- Reports and dashboards
- CRM
- Platform
- Sales and marketing
Certification – Advantageous
- Business Analysis
- SAFe
- Salesforce Administrator Certification
Character Traits
- Self-organized
- Take initiative
- Be open minded
- Detail oriented
- Curious
- A team player
Specific skills required for the Salesforce Service Console and Competencies
- Financial Services – Insurance background (Advantageous)
- Be able to facilitate team and business engagement sessions i.e. all agile ceremonies – refinement is critical
- Facilitate removal of blockers as and when the need arises
- Willing to learn Salesforce, trailhead financial service – service console(must – can learn as they go) and BA trail (optional)
- Analysis and Design – business process mapping (as is and to be) , user story writing , basic data mapping skills
- Review and collaboration with UX designer to ensure appreciate design meets all the requirements
- Understand solution architecture especially integration with Mulesoft
- Be good at collaboration as we deal with a lot of dependency teams from other trains
- Review Build – developed features/stories to see if it meets business expectation during desk checks
- Experience in Agile ways of working (SAFe methodology)