Senior Specialist – BA/ Functional Analyst

Key Activities

Communication

Elicitation

Documenting requirements. The BA must be thoughtful about how they choose to document requirements so they can easily share between teams

Analysing information

Facilitating solutions

Implementing solutions

Testing

BA Skillsrequired

Analysis

Eliciting requirements

Business case definition

Requirements writing

Organisation

Project Management

Communication

Requirements review

Flow and process diagramming

Wireframing

Business data analytics

Problem solving

The BA should also have at least a basic understanding of these Salesforce technical skills:

AppExchange

Automation

Collaboration

Data management

Reports and dashboards

CRM

Platform

Sales and marketing

Certification – Advantageous

Business Analysis

SAFe

Salesforce Administrator Certification

Character Traits

Self-organized

Take initiative

Be open minded

Detail oriented

Curious

A team player

Specific skills required for the Salesforce Service Console and Competencies

Financial Services – Insurance background (Advantageous)

Be able to facilitate team and business engagement sessions i.e. all agile ceremonies – refinement is critical

Facilitate removal of blockers as and when the need arises

Willing to learn Salesforce, trailhead financial service – service console(must – can learn as they go) and BA trail (optional)

Analysis and Design – business process mapping (as is and to be) , user story writing , basic data mapping skills

Review and collaboration with UX designer to ensure appreciate design meets all the requirements

Understand solution architecture especially integration with Mulesoft

Be good at collaboration as we deal with a lot of dependency teams from other trains

Review Build – developed features/stories to see if it meets business expectation during desk checks

Experience in Agile ways of working (SAFe methodology)

