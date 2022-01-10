Senior Specialist – BA/ Functional Analyst

Jan 10, 2022

Key Activities

  • Communication
  • Elicitation
  • Documenting requirements. The BA must be thoughtful about how they choose to document requirements so they can easily share between teams
  • Analysing information
  • Facilitating solutions
  • Implementing solutions
  • Testing

BA Skillsrequired

  • Analysis
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Business case definition
  • Requirements writing
  • Organisation
  • Project Management
  • Communication
  • Requirements review
  • Flow and process diagramming
  • Wireframing
  • Business data analytics
  • Problem solving

The BA should also have at least a basic understanding of these Salesforce technical skills:

  • AppExchange
  • Automation
  • Collaboration
  • Data management
  • Reports and dashboards
  • CRM
  • Platform
  • Sales and marketing

Certification – Advantageous

  • Business Analysis
  • SAFe
  • Salesforce Administrator Certification

Character Traits

  • Self-organized
  • Take initiative
  • Be open minded
  • Detail oriented
  • Curious
  • A team player

Specific skills required for the Salesforce Service Console and Competencies

  • Financial Services – Insurance background (Advantageous)
  • Be able to facilitate team and business engagement sessions i.e. all agile ceremonies – refinement is critical
  • Facilitate removal of blockers as and when the need arises
  • Willing to learn Salesforce, trailhead financial service – service console(must – can learn as they go) and BA trail (optional)
  • Analysis and Design – business process mapping (as is and to be) , user story writing , basic data mapping skills
  • Review and collaboration with UX designer to ensure appreciate design meets all the requirements
  • Understand solution architecture especially integration with Mulesoft
  • Be good at collaboration as we deal with a lot of dependency teams from other trains
  • Review Build – developed features/stories to see if it meets business expectation during desk checks
  • Experience in Agile ways of working (SAFe methodology)

