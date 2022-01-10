Software Developer : Full Stack Java EE Focus at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Technical :
Must be proficient in:
Full Stack JavaEE Developer
Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to WebSphere / JBoss /Wildfly
Proficient in Unix / Linux
Secure in the relevant JEE standards: JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, CDI, ServletAPI
Typescript, JavaScript, CSS (ideal would be some background in Dojo 1 and modern Dojo)
SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)
Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts
Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security
Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques
Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
Proficient in CI/CD chain tools including SONARcube and BlackDuck
Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
Knowledge in: REST-API and micro service development using Java/J2EE, Springboot-Framework, Kubernetes and Docker Container
Knowledge In: Security, Service-Composition within Client, OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge, Testing: JUnit, Intern , Selenium, Dev-Environment: IntelliJ, Gradle, Git & GitHub, Docker (also on Windows), Build-Environment: Jenkins
Non-Technical:
- Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
- Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Qualification and Experience:
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
Minimum of 5 years experience in software development
3-5 years Project Management experience advantageous
Outputs:
Interact with different clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals.
Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients.
Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
Project management of all technology development initiatives
Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers.
Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team.
Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.