SQL Developer

Help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes trough Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, Bespoke Development, AI/Machine Learning and integration. Responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering and process documentation to development, testing and deployment.

Education and experience:

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related.

Matric Standard Maths

Minimum 3-5 years of SDLC experience preferably on .Net, C# or SQL

Experience with SQL, XML, and JSON

Scripting experience using Python or Perl or Visual Basic or Shell script

Solid understanding of workflow design principles.

Extensive experience with SQL database

End To End solution support experience a plus.

Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

Experience in enterprise software development methodologies

Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.

Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

SQL

