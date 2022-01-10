SQL Developer

Jan 10, 2022

Help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes trough Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, Bespoke Development, AI/Machine Learning and integration. Responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering and process documentation to development, testing and deployment.

Education and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related.
  • Matric Standard Maths
  • Minimum 3-5 years of SDLC experience preferably on .Net, C# or SQL
  • Experience with SQL, XML, and JSON
  • Scripting experience using Python or Perl or Visual Basic or Shell script
  • Solid understanding of workflow design principles.
  • Extensive experience with SQL database
  • End To End solution support experience a plus.
  • Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.
  • Experience in enterprise software development methodologies
  • Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.
  • Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • SQL

