SQL Developer

Help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes trough Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, Bespoke Development, AI/Machine Learning and integration. Responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering and process documentation to development, testing and deployment.
Education and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related.
- Matric Standard Maths
- Minimum 3-5 years of SDLC experience preferably on .Net, C# or SQL
- Experience with SQL, XML, and JSON
- Scripting experience using Python or Perl or Visual Basic or Shell script
- Solid understanding of workflow design principles.
- Extensive experience with SQL database
- End To End solution support experience a plus.
- Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.
- Experience in enterprise software development methodologies
- Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.
- Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- SQL