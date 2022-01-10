Technical Test Analyst – G1772 at Mediro ICT

Our client is looking for a Test Analyst (Technical) with an understanding of systems engineering concepts, and experience with Automation [URL Removed] position is for a 12 months contract (Renewable) and will work on a Hybrid office model (home and office rotations).

The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.

Modelling techniques and method.

Reporting.

Defining and implementing test plan on projects.

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

Plan, organize and support test case creation.

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.

Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.

Setup and track a lessons learnt sheet related to test topics.

Minimum Requirements

Requirement review.

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Security and Reliability Testing.

Performance Testing.

Resource Utilization.

Maintainability Testing.

Portability Testing.

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Manual & Automatic Test Execution.

Clear defect capturing.

Defect workflow adherence.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting with attention to details and correctness.

Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence

