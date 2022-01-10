Technical Test Analyst – G1772 at Mediro ICT

Our client is looking for a Test Analyst (Technical) with an understanding of systems engineering concepts, and experience with Automation [URL Removed] position is for a 12 months contract (Renewable) and will work on a Hybrid office model (home and office rotations).
- The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.
- Modelling techniques and method.
- Reporting.
- Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Plan, organize and support test case creation.
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
- Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.
- Setup and track a lessons learnt sheet related to test topics.
Minimum Requirements
- Requirement review.
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Performance Testing.
- Resource Utilization.
- Maintainability Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
- Clear defect capturing.
- Defect workflow adherence.
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies.
- Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence