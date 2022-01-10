Technical Test Analyst – G1772 at Mediro ICT

Jan 10, 2022

Our client is looking for a Test Analyst (Technical) with an understanding of systems engineering concepts, and experience with Automation [URL Removed] position is for a 12 months contract (Renewable) and will work on a Hybrid office model (home and office rotations).

  • The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.
  • Modelling techniques and method.
  • Reporting.
  • Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Plan, organize and support test case creation.
  • Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
  • Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.
  • Setup and track a lessons learnt sheet related to test topics.

Minimum Requirements

  • Requirement review.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.
  • Resource Utilization.
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
  • Clear defect capturing.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.
  • Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence

