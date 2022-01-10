Tester

Responsibilities

Review and analyse system specifications

Testing of software Applications

Developing test cases and creating test scripts required for successful software.

Recording results in test documentation.

Identifying and reporting test failures or bugs and identifying with the software development team.

Working closely with the developers to have better understanding of the application.

Creating and executing test plans for software development.

Executing test cases.

Creating dummy data for testing and test new and existing applications.

Performing software testing, functional, integration, performance, and regression testing.

Verifying basic SQL query and stored procedures.

Testing developed software against specified requirements.

Ensuring the resolved defects/failures is re-tested.

Performing regression testing whenever there are changes made to the code defects.

Designing testing scenarios for usability testing.

Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing

Requirements

IT qualification, relevant tertiary Degree or Diploma

1 – 3 years proven experience as a software tester or similar role

Basic SQL knowledge

Attributes

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Must be detail orientated.

Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude

Dedicated, hardworking, and self-motivated.

Ability to work independently and within the team

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Automation

Manual Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Client is based in Sandton. Office based and are a financial structured company.

