AB INITIO DEVELOPER/CONSULTANT

Jan 11, 2022

Job Description

  • Liaise with their Senior Developer re progress on allocated tasks
  • Actioning Code Development
  • Ensuring that any development done is saved
  • Attend daily meetings related to the project and their tasks
  • Accurately logging time entries daily
  • 2-3 years Ab Initio experience essential

Qualifications

  • B.Sc. Computer Science
  • Metadata Hub Training

Skills

  • Minimum 2 years’ experience with ETL tools and data integration
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience either SQL Server 2008/2012 or Oracle in writing procedures and queries
  • Ability to perform Data research and root cause analysis on data issues/discrepancies
  • Previous experience of Data Warehousing/BI Concepts
  • Ability to work in UNIX/AIX and Windows environments
  • Understand ETL specs and build ETL Applications;
  • Design and implement ETL for data movement;
  • Ability to write ETL programs/workflows
  • Support and administer Unix/AIX operating systems
  • SSIS
  • Metadata Hub training/experience
  • 2 – 3 years Ab Initio experience
  • Experience in the financial industry (Banking) is preferred

About The Employer:

IT consulting company with the focus on BI & Data Management

