AB INITIO DEVELOPER/CONSULTANT

Job Description

Liaise with their Senior Developer re progress on allocated tasks

Actioning Code Development

Ensuring that any development done is saved

Attend daily meetings related to the project and their tasks

Accurately logging time entries daily

2-3 years Ab Initio experience essential

Qualifications

B.Sc. Computer Science

Metadata Hub Training

Skills

Minimum 2 years’ experience with ETL tools and data integration

Minimum 2 years’ experience either SQL Server 2008/2012 or Oracle in writing procedures and queries

Ability to perform Data research and root cause analysis on data issues/discrepancies

Previous experience of Data Warehousing/BI Concepts

Ability to work in UNIX/AIX and Windows environments

Understand ETL specs and build ETL Applications;

Design and implement ETL for data movement;

Ability to write ETL programs/workflows

Support and administer Unix/AIX operating systems

SSIS

Metadata Hub training/experience

2 – 3 years Ab Initio experience

Experience in the financial industry (Banking) is preferred

Desired Skills:

ETL

data integration

SQL Server 2008/2012

Oracle

UNIX/AIX

ETL Applications

SSIS

Metadata

Ab Initio experience

About The Employer:

IT consulting company with the focus on BI & Data Management

