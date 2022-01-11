AB INITIO DEVELOPER/CONSULTANT

Job Description
- Liaise with their Senior Developer re progress on allocated tasks
- Actioning Code Development
- Ensuring that any development done is saved
- Attend daily meetings related to the project and their tasks
- Accurately logging time entries daily
- 2-3 years Ab Initio experience essential
Qualifications
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- Metadata Hub Training
Skills
- Minimum 2 years’ experience with ETL tools and data integration
- Minimum 2 years’ experience either SQL Server 2008/2012 or Oracle in writing procedures and queries
- Ability to perform Data research and root cause analysis on data issues/discrepancies
- Previous experience of Data Warehousing/BI Concepts
- Ability to work in UNIX/AIX and Windows environments
- Understand ETL specs and build ETL Applications;
- Design and implement ETL for data movement;
- Ability to write ETL programs/workflows
- Support and administer Unix/AIX operating systems
- SSIS
- Metadata Hub training/experience
- 2 – 3 years Ab Initio experience
- Experience in the financial industry (Banking) is preferred
About The Employer:
IT consulting company with the focus on BI & Data Management