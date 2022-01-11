Agent: Technical Support at Capitec

Jan 11, 2022

Purpose Statement

  • To provide a support service to the Capitec Bank branch environment by ensuring technical queries are responded to and resolved within the contracted service level agreement.

Knowledge & Experience

Minimum:

  • This role is suitable for first entry into employment.
  • MS Office suite (Basic)
  • Cooperation and relationship building with people

Ideal:

  • Telephonic technical support experience, preferably in a Service Centre environment
  • Basic IT Hardware and Software Support
  • Client Service principles

Qualifications

Minimum

  • Grade 12 National Senior Certification/ Grade 12 Vocational
    • Including Subject: Computer Applications Technology (CAT)

Ideal:

  • Tertiary Qualification in IT, Technical Support or similar
  • A+, N+ Certification
  • CompTIA Certification

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • MS Office suite (Basic)
  • Cooperation and relationship building with peopl

Ideal:

  • Basic IT Hardware and Software Support
  • Client Service principles

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Working with People
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position