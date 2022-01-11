Agent: Technical Support at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To provide a support service to the Capitec Bank branch environment by ensuring technical queries are responded to and resolved within the contracted service level agreement.
Knowledge & Experience
Minimum:
- This role is suitable for first entry into employment.
- MS Office suite (Basic)
- Cooperation and relationship building with people
Ideal:
- Telephonic technical support experience, preferably in a Service Centre environment
- Basic IT Hardware and Software Support
- Client Service principles
Qualifications
Minimum
- Grade 12 National Senior Certification/ Grade 12 Vocational
- Including Subject: Computer Applications Technology (CAT)
Ideal:
- Tertiary Qualification in IT, Technical Support or similar
- A+, N+ Certification
- CompTIA Certification
Knowledge
Minimum:
Ideal:
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Working with People
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.