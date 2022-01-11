Agent: Technical Support at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To provide a support service to the Capitec Bank branch environment by ensuring technical queries are responded to and resolved within the contracted service level agreement.

Knowledge & Experience

Minimum:

This role is suitable for first entry into employment.

MS Office suite (Basic)

Cooperation and relationship building with people

Ideal:

Telephonic technical support experience, preferably in a Service Centre environment

Basic IT Hardware and Software Support

Client Service principles

Qualifications

Minimum

Grade 12 National Senior Certification/ Grade 12 Vocational Including Subject: Computer Applications Technology (CAT)



Ideal:

Tertiary Qualification in IT, Technical Support or similar

A+, N+ Certification

CompTIA Certification

Knowledge

Minimum:

Ideal:

Basic IT Hardware and Software Support

Client Service principles

Skills

Communications Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Working with People

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position