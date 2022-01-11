Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Leading the creativity, discovery and delivery of AI, Data or digital products.
- Supporting clients with their business strategy, design and technology disciplines.
- Co-facilitating workshops that generate customised business solutions.
- Liaison between the client and a team.
- Working in Agile teams that facilitate organisational transformations for medium- and large-scale businesses.
- Collaborating with teammates on the analysis and design of complex business applications.
- Mentoring, driving and owning Agile, Lean and Continuous Development analysis best practices.
- Helping clients with road mapping in Agile with Epics, Features and User Stories.
- Facilitating estimation sessions and release coordination.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Degree in Computer Science or information systems
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years of BA experience with an understanding in Agile environments.
- Track record of delivering impactful software, ideally on a collaborative team in a consulting organisation.
- Practical approach to the day-to-day work of story-writing and delivery
- Ability to draw a line directly from an overarching client strategy to your team’s outcomes.
- Agile, Lean and Continuous Delivery methodologies.
- Understanding of cloud technology is an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Agile
- Continuous Development