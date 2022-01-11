C# Developer (DevExpress) (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Customised Software Solutions Provider in Pretoria seeks the coding talents of a dynamic C# Developer design, implement & test software solutions that result in compelling, easy to use products. You will also be expected to elicit requirements from clients and communicate to the Development team while helping with testing, QA and project scoping while actively managing project execution. The ideal candidate will require 3-5 years experience as a Software Developer, experience with .NET WinForms Development, specifically C#, 3-5 years experience developing data-driven applications, experience with SQL Server, Entity Framework & familiarity with Architecture styles/API (REST) and a history of working successfully in small innovative software teams, and a flexible, upbeat approach to working with colleagues. Please note the role is office based. Must be proficient in English and Afrikaans (speak, understand and write).DUTIES:

Understand how the Groups applications operate, are structured, and how customers use them.

Elicit requirements from clients and communicate to the Development team.

Assist project scoping, provide priorities for implementation and actively manage project execution.

Assist with testing and quality assurance.

Develop software solutions by studying information needs, conferring with users, studying systems flow / data usage / work processes, investigating and resolving problem areas –

Develop features across multiple subsystems within applications, including collaboration in requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, testing and implementation.

Determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Document and demonstrate solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and clear code.

Provide support when building, deploying, configuring and supporting systems for customers.

Maintain and support current and future systems

Provide information by collecting, analysing, and summarizing development and service issues.

Improve operations by conducting systems analysis, recommending changes in policies and procedures.

Investigate, analyse and make recommendations to management regarding technology improvements, upgrades and modifications to production systems.

Prepare and install solutions by determining and designing system specifications, standards, and training manuals.

Provide training on new functionality, either directly to the user or to the Data Coordinator.

REQUIREMENTS:Essential

3-5 Years proven experience as a Software Developer, experience with .NET WinForms Development, specifically C#.

3-5 Years experience developing data-driven applications utilizing significant relational database engines as part of the overall application architecture.

Entity Framework (code-first).

Familiarity with Architecture styles/API (REST).

Valid drivers license and own vehicle.

Must be proficient in English and Afrikaans (speak, understand and write).

Desirable

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or similar technical discipline; or equivalent demonstrable experience.

DevExpress.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

C

Developer

DevExpress

Learn more/Apply for this position