C#.Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Financial Solutions in Tokai seeks the coding talents of self-driven C#.Net Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to design and implement business processes and applications including highly interactive Windows Forms while creating test harnesses for mission-critical processes and enhancing internal data warehouse functions. You must possess a suitable Degree/Diploma in IT, Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent field, have 3-5 years experience in application, API and solution development using the Microsoft tech stack, be skilled in C#, .Net, ASP.Net, ASP.Net Zero, SQL Server, MySQL, HTML, CSS, SOAP, XML, JSON, RESTful APIs, SOLID, OOP and Excel/Outlook Add-in applications. A hybrid work model is followed with both remote work and in office time [URL Removed] and implement business processes and applications.

Design, prototype and implement highly interactive Windows Forms applications for the Finance community.

Maintain and improve internal data warehouse function and processes.

Create test harnesses for a mission-critical processes and pricing algorithms based on detailed technical specifications.

Ensure client-facing products enjoy the benefits of stable new technology.

Manage and ensure seamless product updates and deployment.

Manage and ensure up to date product documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification(s), such as Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Information Systems or Engineering, Technikon Diploma in Programming/IT.

Experience/Skills

3 – 5 Years experience in application, API, and solution development using Microsoft technology stack and services.

Experience in C#, .Net Eco System. ASP.Net & MVC and SQL Server and MySQL.

In most internet technologies, for example JSON, RESTful APIs, SOAP, XML, CSS and HTML.

Understanding of Patterns and Practices, SOLID, and of OOP and related implementation concepts.

C# Microsoft technology stack and services.

Angular, ASP.Net Zero.

Excel/Outlook Add-in applications.

Advantageous

Experience in frontend development with Angular 6.

Knowledge of the MS Excel document object model and COM.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about Development and love coding and take pride in your work.

Great analytical skills.

Willing to make use of the best tool for the job, be it another language or technology.

Motivated and have self-management skills.

The ability to work in a deadline-driven environment and able to work under pressure.

A great communicator.

Work well as part of a team.

You continually learn and grow your skills.

Enjoy innovation.

Have an eye for detail.

Committed to quality and have a thorough approach to work.

