Data Engineer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Jan 11, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Hands-on involvement in building data pipelines.
  • Implementing pipelines within agreed timelines.
  • Providing implementation instructions for new development.
  • Conducting investigations and solving system issues.
  • Preparing production deployment packages.
  • Ensuring successful implementation.
  • Providing coaching and mentoring to other team members.
  • Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related.

Skills / Experiences:

  • 5+ years of data engineering experience in a variety of tools and programming languages.
  • Data processing and management experience.
  • Familiar with Big Data Technology.
  • Statistical solid analysis and modelling.
  • Understanding of database architectures.
  • Experience with SQL-based technologies (e.g. PostgreSQL and MySQL, MSSQL).
  • Experience with NoSQL technologies advantage (e.g. Cassandra and MongoDB).
  • Data modelling experience.
  • Experience in working with either MatLab, SAS, R, Spark etc.
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • Agile methodologies.
    • Working directly with clients, leading projects and mentoring engineers.
    • Scripting and programming languages (Python, Ruby, PowerShell, Golang, etc.).
    • Working with server virtualisation E.g. (AWS, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack etc.).
    • Proficiency in Linux and Windows systems (RHEL, Ubuntu, CentOS, etc.).
    • Experience with continuous integration tools (Example. Jenkins, Azure DevOps, AWS Code commit, TeamCity etc.).
    • Working with Kafka, Spark, Cassandra, Mongo.
    • Experience with test automation and tools.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • Big Data
  • Data Processing

Learn more/Apply for this position