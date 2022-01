Database Administrator at Datonomy Solutions

Database Administrator (OS)Purpose of the Job

This position involves providing database administration support of the infrastructure for the data and databases for a new project.

The person will work very closely with the software vendor in order to be able to support solution.

The technology stack includes Linux servers, Hadoop servers , Postgres, a propriety NoSQL database.

The person will have to do daily operational support of these databases as well as engage with developers to gain an understanding of the solution to provide quality support.

Job Objectives

To work with software vendor for knowledge transfer

Engage with software vendor to get a detailed understanding of how the data / database needs to be managed.

Produce documentation so that other DBAs can provide support of the system. Understand how data access/auditing is done.

Understand how data backup / recovery is implemented.

To carry out database administration tasks ensuring data is available, protected, and recoverable

Perform daily health checks for databases and resolve any issues identified

Ensure database backups are scheduled and completing successfully

Verify backups are valid by testing restore process regularly.

Monitor databases so that capacity constraints can be mitigated by timeous provisioning of resources.

Close incidents within SLA

Execute database changes according to change management process

Assist developers with any database issues

To ensure information security and regulatory compliance

Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance

Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching

Qualifications

Essential Grade 12

Desirable Industry Certification: AWS / Azure certification

MongoDB or Cassandra or Hadoop certification

Experience

Essential 3+ Years Managing all aspects of at least one database management systems from installation, configuration, backup management and security. For example MongodDB, Cassandra, other.

3+ Years Experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL or Postgres

Desirable 3+ Years Experience working with services in Azure and / or AWS 3+ Years Exposure to one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Hadoop, HBase

Knowledge and Skills

Essential 4+ Years General understanding of database management concepts

Essential 3+ Years Proficient with installing, configuring, administering, using and benchmarking NoSQL solutions.

3+ Years Basic familiarity with Linux operating system

3+ Years Proficient with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, Hbase, MongoDB

Desirable 3+ Years Proficient with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl and etc.

Standby is compulsory and will be done on a rotational basis. Overtime as and when required. Company works on a Hybrid system, not completely remote and you must be based in the Western Cape.

