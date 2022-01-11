Database Administrator at Datonomy Solutions

Database Administrator (OS)Purpose of the Job
- This position involves providing database administration support of the infrastructure for the data and databases for a new project.
- The person will work very closely with the software vendor in order to be able to support solution.
- The technology stack includes Linux servers, Hadoop servers , Postgres, a propriety NoSQL database.
- The person will have to do daily operational support of these databases as well as engage with developers to gain an understanding of the solution to provide quality support.
Job Objectives
- To work with software vendor for knowledge transfer
- Engage with software vendor to get a detailed understanding of how the data / database needs to be managed.
- Produce documentation so that other DBAs can provide support of the system. Understand how data access/auditing is done.
- Understand how data backup / recovery is implemented.
- To carry out database administration tasks ensuring data is available, protected, and recoverable
- Perform daily health checks for databases and resolve any issues identified
- Ensure database backups are scheduled and completing successfully
- Verify backups are valid by testing restore process regularly.
- Monitor databases so that capacity constraints can be mitigated by timeous provisioning of resources.
- Close incidents within SLA
- Execute database changes according to change management process
- Assist developers with any database issues
- To ensure information security and regulatory compliance
- Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance
- Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching
Qualifications
- Essential Grade 12
- Desirable Industry Certification: AWS / Azure certification
- MongoDB or Cassandra or Hadoop certification
Experience
- Essential 3+ Years Managing all aspects of at least one database management systems from installation, configuration, backup management and security. For example MongodDB, Cassandra, other.
- 3+ Years Experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL or Postgres
- Desirable 3+ Years Experience working with services in Azure and / or AWS 3+ Years Exposure to one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Hadoop, HBase
Knowledge and Skills
- Essential 4+ Years General understanding of database management concepts
- Essential 3+ Years Proficient with installing, configuring, administering, using and benchmarking NoSQL solutions.
- 3+ Years Basic familiarity with Linux operating system
- 3+ Years Proficient with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, Hbase, MongoDB
- Desirable 3+ Years Proficient with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl and etc.
Standby is compulsory and will be done on a rotational basis. Overtime as and when required. Company works on a Hybrid system, not completely remote and you must be based in the Western Cape.
