Database Administrator (OS)

Position Purpose:
- This position involves providing database administration support of the infrastructure for the data and databases for a new project.
- The person will work very closely with the software vendor to be able to support solution.
- The technology stack includes Linux servers, Hadoop servers, Postgres, a propriety NoSQL database.
- The person will have to do daily operational support of these databases as well as engage with developers to gain an understanding of the solution to provide quality support.
Qualifications:
Essential
- Grade 12
Desirable
- Industry Certification: AWS / Azure certification
- MongoDB or Cassandra or Hadoop certification
Job objectives:
To work with software vendor for knowledge transfer
- Engage with software vendor to get a detailed understanding of how the data / database needs to be managed.
- Produce documentation so that other DBAs can provide support of the system.
- Understand how data access/auditing is done.
- Understand how data backup / recovery is implemented.
To carry out database administration tasks ensuring data is available, protected, and recoverable
- Perform daily health checks for databases and resolve any issues identified
- Ensure database backups are scheduled and completing successfully
- Verify backups are valid by testing restore process regularly.
- Monitor databases so that capacity constraints can be mitigated by timeous provisioning of resources.
- Close incidents within SLA
- Execute database changes according to change management process
- Assist developers with any database issues
To ensure information security and regulatory compliance
- Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance
- Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching
Experience:
Essential
- 3+ Years Managing all aspects of at least one NoSQL database management systems from installation, configuration, backup management and security. For example, MongodDB, Cassandra, other.
- 3+ Years Experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL or Postgres
Desirable
- 3+ Years Experience working with services in Azure and / or AWS
- 3+ Years Exposure to one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Hadoop, HBase
Knowledge and Skills:
Job Related Knowledge
Essential
- 4+ Years General understanding of database management concepts
Job Related Skills
Essential
- 3+ Years Proficient with installing, configuring, administering, using, and benchmarking NoSQL solutions.
- 3+ Years Basic familiarity with Linux operating system
- 3+ Years Experience engineering and/or administering NoSQL infrastructure
- 3+ Years Proficient with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, HBase, MongoDB
Desirable
- 3+ Years Proficient with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl etc.