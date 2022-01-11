Developer – C# at Parvana Recruitment

Jan 11, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Delivering code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable.
  • Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers.
  • Automated testing of features developed.
  • Delivering technical documentation as and when required.
  • Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.
  • Participating in training design, documentation and delivery efforts.
  • Participating in Agile team meetings.
  • Utilising version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required.

Qualifications:

  • BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years of Software Development experience in a variety of programming languages.
  • Strong communication skills and interest in a pair-programming environment.
  • Passion for growing your skills, tackling interesting work and challenging problems.
  • Experience in the following:
    • C# 6/7 | .Net Core | SQL
    • OO principles and design fundamentals
    • Design patterns | Design principles e.g. SOLID
    • TDD | Git | ALM e.g. Azure | XML

  • Experience in the following would be ideal:
    • WCF | JavaScript / JSON
    • Agile e.g. Scrum or Kanban

  • Continuous delivery practices to improve software delivery speed.
  • Use TDD to ensure the software you build is quality.
  • Creating large-scale distributed systems out of Microservices.
  • Utilising DevOps tools and practices to build and deploy software.
  • Object-Oriented technology is required.
  • Experience working with Agile, Lean and/or Continuous Delivery approaches such as Continuous Integration, TDD, Infrastructure as Code, etc., is necessary.
  • Knowledge of cloud technology such as Azure, Docker or Kubernetes is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • C# Developer
  • Azure
  • SDLC

