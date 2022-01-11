Hadoop Developer

Jan 11, 2022

  • Overall 6-8 years of development experience
  • Experience working on Hadoop tools (like Sqoop, Hive, PIG, HBASE, etc.)
  • Experience or knowledge in SPARK and SCALA
  • Experience developing Batch data integration solutions with Spark Streaming
  • Financial Services / Banking experiences
  • Development experience using Agile process
  • Should be able to validate data in Hive/Impala by writing queries
  • Proficient in writing SQL queries in Oracle DB
  • Understanding of the Transformation mapping documents and validating source and target files/tables based on business logic.
  • Good knowledge of Unix/Linux Shell scripting and implementing unix commands for data handling/manipulation
  • Able to work in Agile-based methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Sqoop
  • Hive
  • PIG
  • HBASE
  • Hadoop
  • spark
  • Scala
  • Big data

