Hadoop Developer

- Overall 6-8 years of development experience
- Experience working on Hadoop tools (like Sqoop, Hive, PIG, HBASE, etc.)
- Experience or knowledge in SPARK and SCALA
- Experience developing Batch data integration solutions with Spark Streaming
- Financial Services / Banking experiences
- Development experience using Agile process
- Should be able to validate data in Hive/Impala by writing queries
- Proficient in writing SQL queries in Oracle DB
- Understanding of the Transformation mapping documents and validating source and target files/tables based on business logic.
- Good knowledge of Unix/Linux Shell scripting and implementing unix commands for data handling/manipulation
- Able to work in Agile-based methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- Sqoop
- Hive
- PIG
- HBASE
- Hadoop
- spark
- Scala
- Big data