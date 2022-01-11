Intermediate RPG Developer (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Intermediate RPG Developer in Contracting.
Job & Company Description:
A well established company with in the Insurance sector is seeking a Intermediate level RPG Developer to join their team for a 6 month contracting opportunity based in JHB North, remotely for now. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
Qualification
- Relevant Degree in Computer Science or equivalent
- RPG ILE Certification
Functions:
- As a RPG Developer you will be responsible for the design, development, implementation and support of RPG based components and interfaces
- Integrate Architecture between systems
- Design, coding, unit testing and documentation of projects
- Recommending systems solutions
- Support users
Experience and Qualifications:
- 3+ years experience in RPG or related
- IBM WebSphere Related Products, Linux / AIX, EAI and Databases IBM DB2 (advantageous)
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.
