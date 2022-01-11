Intermediate RPG Developer (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Intermediate RPG Developer in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:

A well established company with in the Insurance sector is seeking a Intermediate level RPG Developer to join their team for a 6 month contracting opportunity based in JHB North, remotely for now. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Qualification

Relevant Degree in Computer Science or equivalent

RPG ILE Certification

Functions:

As a RPG Developer you will be responsible for the design, development, implementation and support of RPG based components and interfaces

Integrate Architecture between systems

Design, coding, unit testing and documentation of projects

Recommending systems solutions

Support users

Experience and Qualifications:

3+ years experience in RPG or related

IBM WebSphere Related Products, Linux / AIX, EAI and Databases IBM DB2 (advantageous)

