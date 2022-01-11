IT Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an IT Project Manager (Applications) to join them on an independent contract basis

Role : Project Manager

Type : Independent contract

Area : Bellville / Hybrid Model

Rates : TBD

Output

Manage agreed entry criteria for the IT project

Responsible for compiling Business Case

Verify & keep Business Case and project delivery aligned

Define & manage the execution of the project in accordance with the PM methodology, governance & standards

Plan the project identifying the Work Breakdown Structure & Milestones

Identify, allocate and contract the necessary resources

Manage project progress issues, dependencies & risks

Manage successful handover and project completion

Take ownership of procurement process, vendor contracting & Operational vendor management for the project

Organize & manage Project-, Steercom- & Investment committee meetings

Deliver project closure report & lessons learned

Manage project budget & costs

Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)

Stakeholder management

Required

Loyalty Program experience (Highly beneficial)

IT Application projects experience

Relevant IT or Project Management qualification and/or appropriate IT experience

5 years of experience in managing multi-million rand projects or programs reporting into CIO’s

Vendor Management: Applicable experience in managing outsourced projects with IT vendors

Solid experience in Financial/Life Insurance related projects

Solid experience in Business Case Development with direct involvement on the estimation of costs

Experience in applying the Agile methodology will be a strong recommendation

Any experience in Loyalty programmes will also be recommendable

Knowledge

Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:

Principles of Project Management

Project Management methodologies

Project Life Cycle

Project Management Tools

Project Planning and Control techniques

Good understanding of IT development and SDLC processes

Familiarity with managing deliverables from multi-sourced teams

Resource Management

Budget Management

MS Project/Word/Powerpoint/Excel

Sound understanding of initiatives being managed as programs

Business Case Development

Sound understanding of the RFP/RFI process

Contract & Vendor Management

Competencies

Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead skilled and experienced project team members

Challenging IT related planning & estimation

Passion for Problem solving and issue resolution – ability to work as a team member in a programme management team, with a solution oriented approach

Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders

Building and Maintaining uplifting Relationships and Communication Lines

Conflict Handling

Proactive Planning & Influencing

Adaptability

Facilitation

Ownership, Drive, Persistence

Information seeking & Analysis

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project Governance

Applications

Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

