Mid-Level Front End Developer (JavaScript, Node.js) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Digital Advertising Agency, who prides itself on creating bespoke solutions to clients, is looking for the coding expertise of a creative and forward-thinking Mid-Level Front End Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to build responsive websites, coding HTML responsive mailers, helping the Dev team update existing websites and support projects rollouts. The successful candidate must be self-driven, have excellent visual skills, good communication skills, be able to handle ambiguity and efficiently prioritise tasks (Jira). You will also require 5+ years proven experience in a similar role, demonstratable experience in building and maintaining web apps with tech including HTML5, CSS3, SASS/SCSS or LESS, JavaScript, proficiency with Git, experience with Web application pre-processors predominantly Node.js and Webpack, be able to build component-based web applications, experience integrating with APIs Facebook, Twitter, Maps and familiarity with wFront-end Web Development best practices, e.g., progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and [URL Removed] minimum of 5+ years proven relevant work experience.

Must have demonstrable experience

Building and maintaining web applications with standard web technologies including: HTML5, CSS3, SASS/SCSS or LESS, JavaScript, (Vue, React or Angular are a bonus but not essential for this role).

With web application pre-processors, predominately Node.js and Webpack.

Building component-based web apps.

Must be familiar with Front-end Web Development best practices, e.g., progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and SEO.

Experience integrating with APIs (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, Maps).

Working knowledge with version control system Git.

Advantageous –

DevOps experience or exposure to AWS systems.

Experience with Node.js based CMS (e.g., Strapie, ApostropheCMS) or experience working in PHP, .Net programming environments.

