PowerApps Developer

Experience required:
- 2+ years of business systems analysis and support experience
- 2+ year of experience with Office 365 development utilizing PowerApps, Flow, and Power BI, Teams and SharePoint Online.
- experience in the Microsoft Power Platform MS PowerApps, Flow, and Power BI
- Strong .Net development experience with familiarity with C#, ASP.Net MVC, Entity Framework, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Strong foundational knowledge of Office 365 platform including Exchange, Intune, Azure AD, and Azure ecosystem
Key areas of responsibility:
- Work directly with clients to support various projects and solutions.
- Responsible for developing PowerApps model and canvas driven apps
- Utilize problem-solving skills to understand client pain points and troubleshoot as challenges arise.
- Installation and configuration of data gateways.
- Understanding of how to implement solutions with multiple data sources.
- Development of Azure logic apps and functions and Power BI development.
- Provide architecture, configuration, administration, and functional support to expand capabilities in Microsoft 365.
- Design end-to-end solutions that improve collaboration, productivity, and knowledge sharing.
- Identify areas and processes where Microsoft 365, Office 365, and SharePoint can be better leveraged and facilitate process improvement.
- Responsible for estimating work content and achieving planned timelines.
- Stong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Multi-task effectively between projects.
- Proficient working in Agile project methodologies.
- Adept at leveraging new approaches to solutions for system design and functionality.
- Interpret and design database models (MYSQL, SQL Server, etc.)
- Address and remediate security vulnerability findings in PowerApps.
- Integrate Power BI Reports and dashboards into PowerApps.
- Satisfy requirements, meet agreed completion dates, and perform unit and integration testing.
- Communicate proposed designs and progress on the work to customers, team leads, and team members.
- Support cross-functional project teams consisting of app development, IT operations, and information security.