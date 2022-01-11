PowerApps Developer

Jan 11, 2022

Experience required:

  • 2+ years of business systems analysis and support experience
  • 2+ year of experience with Office 365 development utilizing PowerApps, Flow, and Power BI, Teams and SharePoint Online.
  • experience in the Microsoft Power Platform MS PowerApps, Flow, and Power BI
  • Strong .Net development experience with familiarity with C#, ASP.Net MVC, Entity Framework, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
  • Strong foundational knowledge of Office 365 platform including Exchange, Intune, Azure AD, and Azure ecosystem

Key areas of responsibility:

  • Work directly with clients to support various projects and solutions.
  • Responsible for developing PowerApps model and canvas driven apps
  • Utilize problem-solving skills to understand client pain points and troubleshoot as challenges arise.
  • Installation and configuration of data gateways.
  • Understanding of how to implement solutions with multiple data sources.
  • Development of Azure logic apps and functions and Power BI development.
  • Provide architecture, configuration, administration, and functional support to expand capabilities in Microsoft 365.
  • Design end-to-end solutions that improve collaboration, productivity, and knowledge sharing.
  • Identify areas and processes where Microsoft 365, Office 365, and SharePoint can be better leveraged and facilitate process improvement.
  • Responsible for estimating work content and achieving planned timelines.
  • Stong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Multi-task effectively between projects.
  • Proficient working in Agile project methodologies.
  • Adept at leveraging new approaches to solutions for system design and functionality.
  • Interpret and design database models (MYSQL, SQL Server, etc.)
  • Address and remediate security vulnerability findings in PowerApps.
  • Integrate Power BI Reports and dashboards into PowerApps.
  • Satisfy requirements, meet agreed completion dates, and perform unit and integration testing.
  • Communicate proposed designs and progress on the work to customers, team leads, and team members.
  • Support cross-functional project teams consisting of app development, IT operations, and information security.

