Process/Applications Engineer – Wastewater/Mining/

Jan 11, 2022

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Minimum HND Chemical Engineering or Metallurgical Engineering is essential.
  • 5 years relevant experience within the Waste Water/Mining/Slurry industries or related is essential.
  • Previous experience working in African countries is essential.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills are essential.
  • Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
  • The successful candidate must be willing to travel into Africa when required to do so.
  • Valid drivers license.
  • E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Managing and delivering on technical queries regarding specialised existing and new products.
  • Maintaining good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to customers.
  • Conducting visits to customers and providing advice and support to customers regarding the range of the companys products, attempting to match customer needs with engineered solutions.
  • Maintaining and improving competitor knowledge.
  • Compiling tender documents as required.
  • Compiling reports for senior management.
  • Conducting market related research on new industries and products.
  • Ensuring compliance with the companys Environmental Health & Safety and Quality Assurance policies and procedures.
Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

