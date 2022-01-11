Process/Applications Engineer – Wastewater/Mining/

Minimum requirements for the role:

Minimum HND Chemical Engineering or Metallurgical Engineering is essential.

5 years relevant experience within the Waste Water/Mining/Slurry industries or related is essential.

Previous experience working in African countries is essential.

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills are essential.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

The successful candidate must be willing to travel into Africa when required to do so.

Valid drivers license.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Managing and delivering on technical queries regarding specialised existing and new products.

Maintaining good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to customers.

Conducting visits to customers and providing advice and support to customers regarding the range of the companys products, attempting to match customer needs with engineered solutions.

Maintaining and improving competitor knowledge.

Compiling tender documents as required.

Compiling reports for senior management.

Conducting market related research on new industries and products.

Ensuring compliance with the companys Environmental Health & Safety and Quality Assurance policies and procedures.

Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

