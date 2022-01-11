Process/Applications Engineer – Wastewater/Mining/

Minimum requirements for the role:
- Minimum HND Chemical Engineering or Metallurgical Engineering is essential.
- 5 years relevant experience within the Waste Water/Mining/Slurry industries or related is essential.
- Previous experience working in African countries is essential.
- Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills are essential.
- Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- The successful candidate must be willing to travel into Africa when required to do so.
- Valid drivers license.
- E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Managing and delivering on technical queries regarding specialised existing and new products.
- Maintaining good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to customers.
- Conducting visits to customers and providing advice and support to customers regarding the range of the companys products, attempting to match customer needs with engineered solutions.
- Maintaining and improving competitor knowledge.
- Compiling tender documents as required.
- Compiling reports for senior management.
- Conducting market related research on new industries and products.
- Ensuring compliance with the companys Environmental Health & Safety and Quality Assurance policies and procedures.
Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.